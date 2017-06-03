Sat Jun 03 12:45:12 SAST 2017

Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas join Manchester benefit gig 2017-06-03 11:31:44.0 | AFP | British pop star Robbie Williams and US group The Black Eyed Peas will join Ariana Grande at Sunday's charity concert in Manchester for families of the victims of last week's terror attack, organisers said.

The "One Love Manchester" gig at the city's Old Trafford cricket ground has already attracted a stellar line-up including Katy Perry, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Take That, Usher, Little Mix and One Direction's Niall Horan.

The concert will honour the 22 people killed -- many of them children -- and the 116 wounded during the suicide bomb attack at the end of Grande's show at the Manchester Arena on May 22.

Manchester-born Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old of Libyan origin, was named as the bomber.

Proceeds from the concert will go to a fund set up to help the victims' families. The attack shook the country and led to the temporary suspension of a general election campaign.

Performances at the 50,000 capacity stadium will kick off at 7.15pm (1815 GMT) and will be streamed online and broadcast by the BBC.

Tickets went on sale Thursday, selling out within six minutes, with website Ticketmaster reporting "incredible" demand.

Organisers have announced that anyone present at last month's deadly concert will be able to attend the tribute concert for free.

Grande, who said that she was "broken" by the atrocity, returned to her home in Boca Raton, Florida, the day after the attack.

The 23-year-old American singer cancelled dates on her "Dangerous Woman Tour" until June 7, and called on her fans to "come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before".





