'I have actually lost two children' - Lerato Kganyago 2017-06-01 11:41:52.0 | TshisaLIVE | TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago has revealed that she’s endured two miscarriages and because of the pain has “blocked out” the idea of having children.

Lerato has previously opened up about the heartbreak she felt after a miscarriage in 2015‚ but revealed to talk show host Anele Mdoda‚ on Real Talk with Anele‚ that it was one of two miscarriages she suffered in recent years.

“I have actually lost two children. I have only spoken about the (most recent) one because it was the one that affected me the most. That was when I really wanted to have a child‚” Lerato said.

She explained that she suffered from fibroids‚ which were removed but have returned‚ increasing her chances of miscarrying again.

Lerato also alluded to this in a Tweet last month.

She told Anele that she is in therapy to help her deal with the pain of her loss and had learnt to block out the idea of having children.

“I have blocked the idea of having children completely because of the pain that I went through when I miscarrried. I wouldn’t put that on my worst enemy. It is the most painful thing ever‚ especially when you really want to have a child.

“I’m comfortable with saying that I don’t want to have children. It is painful. I don’t want to go through that again‚” she said.

Even though that’s her stance‚ Lerato admitted that she would be comfortable adopting.

“Perhaps in about two years time‚” she said‚ with a smile.

