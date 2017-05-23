Tue May 23 15:28:22 SAST 2017

Zahara lashes out: 'There's a vendetta against me' 2017-05-23 14:52:59.0 | Tshisa LIVE | Loliwe hitmaker Zahara has come out guns blazing to set the record straight on a string of reports involving her financial state and personal life over the past few weeks.

During an interview with TshisaLIVE‚ Zahara said she was at her wits end and believes that there is a smear campaign against her.

“I have tried my best to show people and the media who I really am‚” a fuming Zahara said.

Zahara’s comments come after she made tabloid headlines yet again this past weekend for allegedly leaving a popular shisa nyama without paying her bill.

“Maybe there is just a vendetta against me. I don’t know why people say such things about me. I have tried so hard to let people into my life. I’ve invited media to my house‚ so they can know who I really am. But week after week there is a ‘sources said’ story in the papers and I am sick and tired‚” she said.

Speaking about the most recent reports involving her‚ Zahara fiercely denied leaving any place without settling her bill.

The singer explained that her schedule has been incredibly hectic and she was too busy building her Zahara army.

“I help people. My talent has been a blessing to a lot of souls‚ I use my own money to fund projects to give back but all the media cares about is how ‘broke’ I am?” she asked.

Zahara then quoted lyrics from her song Destiny‚ from her first album‚ which she said reminded her that people‚ who have nothing in life will always try to take your things.

“Some people live their dreams. Some [let] their destiny pass them by... But I know where I am going‚” she said.

