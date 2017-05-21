Tue May 23 12:56:21 SAST 2017

'Never forget why you started' - Unathi Msengana reflects on weighing 98kgs 2017-05-23 10:01:06.0 | Tshisalive | Media personality Unathi Msengana is proof that determination and hard work can get you all your dreams and then some... a throwback picture of her 2011 self had us gasping for air!

Picture credit: Instagram.

When people decide to go on a mission to get the body they want‚ it is easy to forget where they started.

Unathi is one of the celebrities who has documented her weight-loss journey. The musician took to Instagram to reminisce on the time she weighed a whooping 98kg.

She wrote that fast-forward to 2017 and said that while she doesn’t know how much she currently weighs‚ she is happy with herself.

We are inspired! Slay queen slay!

A post shared by Unstagram (@unathi.co) on May 21, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.