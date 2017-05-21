'Never forget why you started' - Unathi Msengana reflects on weighing 98kgs
Media personality Unathi Msengana is proof that determination and hard work can get you all your dreams and then some... a throwback picture of her 2011 self had us gasping for air!
Picture credit: Instagram.
When people decide to go on a mission to get the body they want‚ it is easy to forget where they started.
Unathi is one of the celebrities who has documented her weight-loss journey. The musician took to Instagram to reminisce on the time she weighed a whooping 98kg.
She wrote that fast-forward to 2017 and said that while she doesn’t know how much she currently weighs‚ she is happy with herself.
We are inspired! Slay queen slay!