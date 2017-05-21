Sun May 21 13:26:07 CAT 2017

Simphiwe Ngema and Dumi Masilela’s traditional wedding (Photos) 2017-05-21 12:54:47.0 | Sunday World | Celebrity couple Simphiwe Ngema and Dumi Masilela had their lavish traditional wedding on Saturday.

The former Muvhango actress and Rhythm City actor looked stunning in their colourful and vibrant traditional attire.

The couple’s celebrity friends including Macdonald Ndou, Melusi Mbele and Buhle Samuels helped them celebrate their big day in style.

“What a beautiful wedding.... Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves (Romans 12:10),” Ndou wrote on Instagram.

Former Generations actor Thami Mngqolo also took to social media to congratulate the newly-weds.

“I'm so incredibly proud of you Two. To see a love grow and develop in front of my eyes.. Your union is truly blessed because the kingdom of God resides in Both of you. May you continue to grow from strength to strength, forever in God's favour. Congratulations Mr and Mrs Masilela,” he wrote.

