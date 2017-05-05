Fri May 05 11:43:04 CAT 2017

Babes Wodumo on Samas: "If we don't win an award this time, I am not entering awards anymore" 2017-05-05 11:33:08.0 | Julia Madibogo | Queen of gqom music, Babes Wodumo, says she will not enter award shows anymore if she does not win at the Samas this year.

Babes Wodumo. Picture credit: Veli Nhlapo.

The talented singer and dancer, who broke into the music industry with her hit track Wololo, says she came to that decision after realising that music awards are not the same anymore.

"I am obviously happy to be nominated, but I don't have that over-excitement anymore. I even said to my team if we don't win an award this time, I am not entering awards anymore," she says.

Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, is nominated in five categories which include Female of the Year, Best Remix and Best Kwaito Album.

She was one of the most nominated artists at this year's Metro FM Awards with four nominations, but did not win a single gong.

