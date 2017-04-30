EFF’s Floyd Shivambu ties the knot
The deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters‚ Floyd Shivambu‚ has tied the knot‚ according to the political party’s official twitter account.
According to reports‚ he married Siphesihle Pezi in a traditional wedding on Saturday at Mahosini village outside Malamulele in Limpopo.
The bride was reportedly recently employed by the ANC in Parliament.
Shivambu posted a photograph of the happy couple on his Facebook page‚ saying: “It is done! Thanks for the well wishes and support!”
The EFF also posted photographs of the couple as well as one of EFF leader Julius Malema making a speech at the ceremony. There was also a picture of advocate Dali Mpfu proposing a toast for the newly married couple.
The EFF tweeted on its Official Account@ EFFSouth Africa on Saturday afternoon: “Today we welcome a new bride into the EFF family. Congratulations to our DP @FloydShivambu on his wedding day.”
Media personality Given Mkhari‚ who apparently was the MC‚ tweeted from Given Mkhari @MkhhariGiven: “My brother @FloydShivambu welcomes his bride #SihlePezi to the village today!”
Earlier‚ Julius Sello Malema (@Julius–S–Malema) tweeted: “Greetings in the name of our fearless Deputy President @FloydShivambu‚ today is indeed as beautiful day for the EFFSouthAfrica family. Salute.”