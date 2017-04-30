Sun Apr 30 16:26:11 SAST 2017

EFF’s Floyd Shivambu ties the knot 2017-04-30 15:14:42.0 | | The deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters‚ Floyd Shivambu‚ has tied the knot‚ according to the political party’s official twitter account.

According to reports‚ he married Siphesihle Pezi in a traditional wedding on Saturday at Mahosini village outside Malamulele in Limpopo.

The bride was reportedly recently employed by the ANC in Parliament.

Shivambu posted a photograph of the happy couple on his Facebook page‚ saying: “It is done! Thanks for the well wishes and support!”

The EFF also posted photographs of the couple as well as one of EFF leader Julius Malema making a speech at the ceremony. There was also a picture of advocate Dali Mpfu proposing a toast for the newly married couple.

The EFF tweeted on its Official Account@ EFFSouth Africa on Saturday afternoon: “Today we welcome a new bride into the EFF family. Congratulations to our DP @FloydShivambu on his wedding day.”

Media personality Given Mkhari‚ who apparently was the MC‚ tweeted from Given Mkhari @MkhhariGiven: “My brother @FloydShivambu welcomes his bride #SihlePezi to the village today!”

Earlier‚ Julius Sello Malema (@Julius–S–Malema) tweeted: “Greetings in the name of our fearless Deputy President @FloydShivambu‚ today is indeed as beautiful day for the EFFSouthAfrica family. Salute.”

