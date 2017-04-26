Wed Apr 26 13:49:38 CAT 2017

The SAMAs should apologise to Nasty C - Kwesta 2017-04-26 12:50:17.0 | Tshisa LIVE | Kwesta is fuming at the error made by the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) and has demanded that the organisation apologise to Nasty C over the mix-up that cost the young rapper two nominations at this year’s event.

Picture credit: Tsheko Kabasia

Two of Nasty C’s music videos were disqualified from this year’s awards on Thursday after they were found to have not been aired by broadcasters during the specified entry period dictated by the SAMAs.

The error meant that fellow rapper Kwesta was now the most nominated artist with six nods.

However‚ Kwesta responded angrily to the mix-up and demanded that the awards’ organisers apologise to Nasty C.

“I don’t care about being the most nominated. Nothing has changed for me. I am still nominated in the same amount of categories as I was before this mess up. But I really feel that the organisers need to apologise. Apologise to the industry‚ but especially to Nasty C. This was a big mess and they should have at least apologised to him instead of hiding behind statements saying they had made a mistake‚” Kwesta told TshisaLIVE.

He said that the fiasco did not change his relationship with the awards and he would still participate at the event next month.

“I am going for my fans because they are the ones that I make music for‚ not for awards or the recognition of others‚” he added.

