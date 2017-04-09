Sun Apr 09 13:39:44 SAST 2017

Kwesta’s colourful traditional wedding (Photos) 2017-04-09 12:58:01.0 | Sunday World | Ngud rapper Kwesta, real name Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi, had a lavish traditional wedding to long-time sweetheart Yolanda Mvelase on Saturday.

The wedding took place in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal.

The bride had a total of two wardrobe changes, consisting of colourful and vibrant African prints.

The couple are the proud parents of a baby girl Khai.

Kwesta features his family in his latest music video for the song Ngiyaz'fela Ngawe.

"To the father of my child, my partner, my best friend & my husband. You are one in a million. Thank you for choosing me, thank you for bringing together our families, thank you for being the greatest dad ever, thank you for being so loving. I love you homie, let's do this forever thing," Mvelase wrote on Instagram after the wedding.

