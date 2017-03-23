Thu Mar 23 16:15:25 CAT 2017

'I’ve been on Muvhango for 18 years and have never been permanent' - Cynthia Shange 2017-03-23 16:13:44.0 | Tshisalive | Veteran actress Cynthia Shange took to the podium at Joe Mafela’s memorial to pay tribute to a man who she has known for 43 years.

Picture credit: Veli Nhlapo

She didn’t waste the opportunity and publicly denounced the entertainment and acting business in South Africa.

She made reference to the fact that most “talent” are never on permanent contracts but are considered freelancers.

“We can’t get a loan. We are not happy. We pose for selfies and sign autographs but we are not happy. We battle. I’ve been on Muvhango for 18 years and I have never been permanent.”

Making reference to the fact that many actors die poor‚ Cynthia said that it is not for a lack of trying.

“When one of us die‚ it’s not like we don’t like we don’t know how to save‚ it’s that we don’t have the money. This is our passion. We do it because we love it. But we are not happy.”

She was speaking at the memorial service for the late Joe Mafela who died in a car accident on Saturday night.

