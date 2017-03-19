Mon Mar 20 12:24:58 CAT 2017

Isibaya actress Linda Mtoba’s traditional wedding (Photos) 2017-03-20 11:56:01.0 | Sunday World | Isibaya starlet Linda Mtoba and partner Steven Meyer had their lavish traditional wedding over the weekend in Kwazulu Natal.

Mtoba looked stunning in two Xhosa-inspired garments.

Her white embellished gown was designed by Hlobisile-Grace Couture.

After her ceremony, she took to social media to jot down a lovely message to her mother:

The beginning.... It all began with her when she gave me life. She became my life & here she is holding my hand as I start a new part of my life. It began with her. My giver of life, my best friend. My Mother.

A post shared by Linda M (@linda_mtoba) on Mar 19, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

