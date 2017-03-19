Isibaya actress Linda Mtoba’s traditional wedding (Photos)
Isibaya starlet Linda Mtoba and partner Steven Meyer had their lavish traditional wedding over the weekend in Kwazulu Natal.
Mtoba looked stunning in two Xhosa-inspired garments.
Her white embellished gown was designed by Hlobisile-Grace Couture.
After her ceremony, she took to social media to jot down a lovely message to her mother:
The beginning.... It all began with her when she gave me life. She became my life & here she is holding my hand as I start a new part of my life. It began with her. My giver of life, my best friend. My Mother.