Kenny Kunene's traditional wedding (Photos) 2017-03-12 13:24:27.0 | Sunday World | Controversial businessman Kenny Kunene and his partner, Nonkululeko, had their umembeso ceremony this weekend.

Umembeso is a Zulu traditional ceremony after lobola negotiations where the groom's family present the brides family with gifts.

Noted names such as Khanyi Mbau and her boyfriend Tebogo Lerole were some of the star-studded guests.

Tebogo’s Kwela Tebza brothers Mpho and Tshepo Lerole were also in attendance.

Singer Donald performed at the event.

According to several guests, the bride arrived in a chopper during the reception.

The couple is expecting a baby boy sometime this year.

