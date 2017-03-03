Fri Mar 03 12:21:36 SAST 2017

Bahumi determined to not live in Somizi's shadow 2017-03-03 11:48:24.0 | Tshisalive | Bahumi Madisakwane is determined to show the country that she is more than just the daughter of Somizi and the granddaughter of Ndaba Mhlongo and Mary Twala

The 22-year-old student recently scored an acting gig on the SABC 2 telenovela Keeping Score and is excited about her new role.

But if you thought that she got the gig because of her famous family‚ think again.

Speaking to Move‚ Bahumi said that she had to undergo gruelling auditions for the role and was determined to make it on her own.

“I’m blessed to have parents who really care about my future. My mom and dad are my inspiration and considering that they have been in the industry for so long alongside my grandparents...I will also excel in my own right. I am not going to live under their shadow‚ but I am going to make sure that I also build a name for myself‚” Bahumi said.

According to Drum‚ Bahumi impressed the makers of Keeping Score enough for them to give her the role of Zola on the show.

