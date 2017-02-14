Tue Feb 14 13:05:07 SAST 2017

Local stars spread some Valentine’s Day love (Photos) 2017-02-14 13:00:59.0 | Sunday World | Some of our favourite celebrity couples have been taking to social media to spread some Valentine’s Day love with their special ones.

Rapper Riky Rick took to Instagram to share a romantic snapshot with his family accompanied by a touching caption dedicated to his baby mama and partner:

“I thank God for bringing you into my life. For teaching me what it feels like to LOVE and to be Loved. The JOY you bring into my life gives me the strength to keep going. THANK YOU for our beautiful home and most importantly our beautiful children. Life together has not always been picture perfect but Lord knows I wouldn't have it any other way. You are my pillar. The one person I can always call on when my spirit needs lifting. My Best Friend. I LOVE YOU."

Mawenza Ncwane, the son of the late gospel star Sfiso Ncwane, took to the Instagram to jot down an emotional message about his parents:

“Happy Valentines day my beautiful parents❤ [sic] I wonder if @ngcwetincwane1 and I will ever able to put this kind of smile in mom’s face [sic] even now he looks at dad with so much love [sic] we are hear MOMMY [sic]”