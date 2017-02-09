Thu Feb 09 17:16:25 SAST 2017

All the fashion from SONA 2017 (Photos) 2017-02-09 17:07:26.0 | Sunday World and TMG Digital | Here are some of the hot fashion from the State of the Nation Address (SONA) as they unfold.

Black‚ white and expecting: Mandla Mandela and pregnant wife glow on the red carpet

Nelson Mandela’s grandson‚ Mandla‚ and his pregnant wife of one year‚ Nkosikazi Nosekeni Rabia Mandela‚ arrived in matching black and white outfits.

A year ago‚ the MP attended the State of the Nation address with his third wife‚ Mbali “Nodiyala” Makhathini‚ also in matching outfits. The appearance‚ shortly after his wedding to the former Rabia Clarke at a Cape Town mosque‚ raised eyebrows

Mandla‚ the Chief of Mvezo village‚ told journalists on Thursday: “Every year I try to capture our culture and tradition. Our outfits are inspired by the community we come from.”

Mandela and Rabia announced the pregnancy on Sunday. “We are excited beyond words today to be celebrating not only our first wedding anniversary but also the fact that we are expecting our first bundle of joy‚” Mandela said.

“Mvezo Komkhulu will once again experience the pitter-patter of a young Mandela ’s feet. It’s been an amazing year. We are truly blessed‚ and very grateful for all the well-wishes.”

Mandela posted a picture of a home pregnancy test kit on his Instagram page with the message‚ Alhamdulillah‚ which in English means “praise God”.

Cape Town cleric Sheikh Riyadh Walls told the Sunday Times last year that Mandela converted to Islam in November 2015 in Lenasia.

Sheikh Ebrahim Gabriels‚ who officiated at the marriage‚ said: “I think he has a lot of the leadership qualities of his grandfather. He was even at the biggest march we had for Palestine. He was one of the speakers ... and spoke well for the people of Palestine.”

Gabriels recalled Mandla telling Clarke: “Rabia‚ you are my wife‚ but the way my grandfather raised me is that before family‚ the South African nation comes first ... we need to look after the minorities.”

Patricia de Lille ditches trouser suit for flowing kaftan

They said it was going to be hot: Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille listened to the weather forecasters when choosing her outfit for the State of the Nation Address today.

De Lille‚ in a loose flowing kaftan — unless the pants suit she has worn in previous years — was accompanied by her husband Edwin.

Both were wearing beaming smiles‚ in line with the bright colours of red and magenta they chose to don.

Earlier this week‚ South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Vanetia Phakula said the temperature in Cape Town would be 29 degrees celsius on Thursday afternoon. “There will be some light wind in the south easterly direction‚ traveling at 28km/h but generally the weather will be favourable‚” Phukula added.