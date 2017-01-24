Tue Jan 24 16:09:59 SAST 2017

'It's been 54 days since you left me' - Ayanda Ncwane visits Sfiso's grave 2017-01-24 15:55:43.0 | Tshisalive | It’s been just over one month since gospel star Sfiso Ncwane’s sudden death‚ however his loss has left a gaping hole in the hearts of his family.

Picture credit: Instagram.

Sfiso’s wife‚ Ayanda who has been mourning silently and away from the spotlight‚ recently visited the star’s grave site and shared the experience.

Ayanda poured her heart out about the pain she felt every day.

“It's been only 54 days since you left me Myen wam‚ but in my heart it feels like yesterday. I can still smell your perfume‚ feel your arms around me each morning. Only if there was a manual to walk this journey‚” she wrote on social media.

Ayanda added that she would hold onto Sfiso’s strong words to her before his death. “But you said to us ‘Wethembekile Baba’ (You are faithful father) I’ll hold on to that my love. Rest well‚ we still feel your powerful presence‚” she said.

The award-winning gospel star died on 5 December after suffering kidney failure.