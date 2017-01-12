Thu Jan 12 10:43:35 CAT 2017

You are my treasure - J'Something on his bae 2017-01-12 10:22:38.0 | Tshisalive | J’Something is clearly feeling loved up and in a rare moment‚ the musician put up a glowing tribute message to his bae on Instagram.

“Who would’ve thought. Who would’ve thought that I would find someone so breathtaking. Someone so captivating. Someone so real and someone so true. Someone so supportive and someone so understanding‚” he started off by saying.

Next to a picture of himself with Cordelia Godi‚ the singer said that although he never had an idea of the kind of woman he wanted in his life‚ he is grateful with the way life has ended up.

“I never had any projections for my life in what type woman I wanted to end up with. But I’m glad that our paths collided. Im glad I have you. I promise to hold you in the palm of my hand and to shelter you and to guard you because you are my treasure. I will carry on trying to take over the world‚ cause with you in my corner I am unstoppable.”