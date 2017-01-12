Thu Jan 12 15:16:34 CAT 2017

My dream was to be able to wear a bikini again - Unathi 2017-01-12 15:01:29.0 | Tshisalive | TV and radio personality Unathi Msengana’s inspiring weight-loss journey was not without its challenges.

Picture credit: Instagrm

Unathi who has been incredibly open and vocal about her weight-loss journey has encouraged fans to believe in their dream‚ despite the challenges.

The Idols SA judge embarked on her weight-loss journey four years ago‚ after she gained a significant amount of weight during her pregnancy.

After changing her lifestyle and getting active again‚ Unathi lost a whopping 28kgs in one year.

And what used to be a dream has now become a reality.

Unathi took to social media recently to let fans know that she would often dream about being able to wear a bikini.

“You are allowed to dream. Mine was to be able to wear a bikini again! That meant silencing those who said ‘but what about the fat? What about the cellulite? What about the stretch marks?” she said.

Unathi added that she silenced all the commentary and focused on her dream.

“I knew I wanted it badly enough to put in the time and dedication! Don’t let them psyce you out. Don’t you dare. Love yourself enough to achieve your dream. To gain or to lose weight that is within you‚” Unathi told fans.