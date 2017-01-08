Mon Jan 09 09:56:06 SAST 2017

Inside Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali's star-studded wedding (Photos) 2017-01-09 09:34:59.0 | Sunday World | DJ Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa got married in a star-studded wedding ceremony on Sunday.

The super-couple's dreamy wedding ceremony was held in Sun City.

The bride had a princess moment in an embellished Gert-Johan Coetzee as her mom walked her down the aisle.

The groom looked dapper in a tailored white tuxedo jacket.

Isidingo actress Sophia Ndaba was the wedding planner.

The star-studded guest-list included Khanyi Dlomo, Fikile Mbalula, Rami Chuene, Malusi Gigaba and Salamina Mosese.