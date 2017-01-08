Inside Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali's star-studded wedding (Photos)
DJ Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa got married in a star-studded wedding ceremony on Sunday.
The super-couple's dreamy wedding ceremony was held in Sun City.
The bride had a princess moment in an embellished Gert-Johan Coetzee as her mom walked her down the aisle.
The groom looked dapper in a tailored white tuxedo jacket.
Isidingo actress Sophia Ndaba was the wedding planner.
The star-studded guest-list included Khanyi Dlomo, Fikile Mbalula, Rami Chuene, Malusi Gigaba and Salamina Mosese.