Mon Aug 28 12:07:33 SAST 2017

Police corner cash-in-transit gang‚ one dead‚ several injured 2017-08-28 11:36:36.0 | Jeff Wicks | At least one person died and several others were shot in a botched cash-in-transit heist on Monday in Durban.

Picture credit: JEFF WICKS

A gang of armed men attempted to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle outside the Value Centre in Springfield.

A well-placed police source said that members of the Crime Intelligence Unit and the Hawks had acted on a tip-off about the heist.

Along with heavily armed tactical police from the National Intervention Unit‚ they engaged the gang of men at Springfield Park’s Value Centre.

Gunmen and police exchanged fire‚ leaving one man dead and another critically wounded.

Their bodies lay on the pavement‚ surrounded by spent bullet casings.

Fleeing robbers then led police on a dramatic chase a few kilometres away into Parlock‚ where they were eventually cornered in the driveway of a factory.

Their bullet-riddled car and a few bodies on the ground could be seen from the roadway.

Police are searching a section of the bush nearby for one man.

Two independent sources said as many as four people were shot at the second scene.

This is a developing story.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.