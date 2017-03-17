Fri Mar 17 13:07:34 SAST 2017

Lungisa ordered to step down 2017-03-17 12:54:58.0 | Rochelle De Kock And Avuyile Mngxitama-Diko | Newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay ANC chairman Andile Lungisa has been ordered by the party’s top leadership to resign and resume his duties as a member of the party’s provincial executive committee.

Andile Lungisa Picture: Sowetan

The decision was taken at a meeting between the ANC’s top six – Jacob Zuma‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ Baleka Mbete‚ Gwede Mantashe‚ Jessie Duarte and Zweli Mkhize – on Monday.

ANC provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane said he had personally communicated the instruction to Lungisa and the newly constituted regional executive committee.

“The decision of the national leadership officials of the ANC [said] that what was communicated by [secretary general] Mantashe was in line with the resolution and the constitution of the ANC and was an established practice‚” he said.

“So‚ we’ve requested comrade Andile and the region to now act … according to that decision. It’s an instruction that says he should not have been availing himself for [the regional chairmanship] and he should not be in that collective.

“He must remain in the PEC‚ where he was correctly elected‚” Mabuyane said.

But a defiant Lungisa‚ whose election received Zuma’s blessing on Sunday‚ said he was waiting for the ANC’s highest decision-making body between conferences – the national executive committee (NEC) – to take a decision on the matter.

This story appeared in The Herald

