Tue Oct 03 15:29:41 CAT 2017

DJ Dimplez apologises for artwork believed to perpetuate rape culture 2017-10-03 15:04:23.0 | Tshisalive | DJ Dimplez has recalled the original artwork released for his latest single after it got major social media backlash for apparently perpetuating the SA rape culture.

Picture credit: Instagram

In a statement issued on Tuesday‚ the DJ said he was ‘deeply sorry’ for the artwork he released for his song What a Night featuring singer Tellaman late last month.

This after‚ the artwork which shows Dimplez carrying a girl that looked drunk in an ally‚ raised eyebrows on social media.

“I would like to apologise. With the release of my latest single‚ ‘What a Night’‚ it has been brought to my attention and realisation that the supporting art work calls to mind rapists’ stereotypes. I sincerely apologise to anyone who was offended by the art work. With the artwork‚ my intention was to never promote the senseless rape culture nor that of taking advantage of women‚” Dimplez said.

The DJ explained that it was not his intention to incite violence or offend anyone.

“It is extremely important to me and to my team that whatever material we produce is inclusive‚ does not incite violence and is always respectful to our audience. Any failure of that I will act to work on immediately‚ while revision to the artwork has already been made. The offensive artwork will be removed from all supporting visuals to the single release. I am deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused‚” he said.

