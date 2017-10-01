Sun Oct 01 11:55:26 SAST 2017

ANC delegates collide as fist fights and chairs fly at Eastern Cape conference 2017-10-01 10:27:40.0 | | Police had to intervene when ANC members and delegates attending the Eastern Cape elective conference at the East London ICC turned on each other.

Chairs and fists flew as supporters of Phumulo Masualle and Oscar Mabuyane exchanged blows inside the conference venue with the fights spilling outside as the former’s supporters fled for their lives.

Scores of delegates were injured as ambulances rushed into the ICC to attend to those that needed emergency services.

Several outgoing provincial executive committee (PEC) members including Masualle and former ANCYL deputy president Andile Lungisa were whisked away by security.

All these events unfolded in the wee hours of Sunday morning and saw 755 delegates believed to be pro-Masualle fleeing the venue‚ leaving behind 951 who were predominantly rooting for Mabuyane.

After calm was restored inside with the 755 outside‚ the conference continued as credentials were adopted and nominations and voting got uner way without the likes of Masualle.

On Sunday morning with voting already having taken place‚ well-known lawyer and ANC member Mvuzo Notyesi served court papers to the conference to interdict it from continuing.

The results of the new ANC PEC top five were scheduled to be announced at 10am with Mabuyane expected to emerge as the new provincial chairman.

Lulama Ngcukayithobi was likely to be voted in as the new provincial secretary.

ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the closing address of the conference after the announcement of results.

