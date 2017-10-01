Sun Oct 01 11:55:29 SAST 2017

Acting SABC COO accused of purge to employ friend 2017-10-01 10:01:18.0 | Aubrey Mothombeni | SABC acting COO Bessie Tugwana, the last of the two surviving executives appointed by axed COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, allegedly tried to purge a senior staff member working in her office to make way for her "friend".

Her alleged manoeuvres have opened a can of worms including how her "friend" Marcia Mahlalela's career blossomed at the public broadcaster.

Insiders claim that Mahlalela started as a freelancer in 2014 earning R3500 per shift and was made acting general manager of operations this year.

mothombenia@sundayworld.co.za

