Acting SABC COO accused of purge to employ friend
SABC acting COO Bessie Tugwana, the last of the two surviving executives appointed by axed COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, allegedly tried to purge a senior staff member working in her office to make way for her "friend".
Her alleged manoeuvres have opened a can of worms including how her "friend" Marcia Mahlalela's career blossomed at the public broadcaster.
Insiders claim that Mahlalela started as a freelancer in 2014 earning R3500 per shift and was made acting general manager of operations this year.
