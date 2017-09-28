Thu Sep 28 11:08:01 SAST 2017

'You destroyed my life' - statement from Brickz rape victim 2017-09-28 10:52:49.0 | Karishma Thakurdin And Nonhlanhla Msibi | A statement from the young woman who was raped by kwaito artist‚ Sipho Charles Ndlovu‚ better known as Brickz was read out in court on Thursday morning by the state prosecutor.

Sentencing proceedings are currently underway at the Roodepoort Magistrates Court where Brickz was found guilty of raping a 17-year-old girl in 2013.

Through a signed statement that was read out in court‚ the victim said she was “bleeding with anger“.

“It is heartbreaking that I will never be able to be proud of myself. You took away my happiness. Every night I cry and ask myself what did I ever do to you?‚” read part of the statement.

The victim said she took Brickz as a father‚ but he “destroyed” her life.

The probation officer read out a report on Brickz‚ which looked into his state of mind‚ marriage and childhood.

Brickz claimed that he did not “take advantage” of young people and viewed himself as a role model. The Sweety My Baby hitmaker admitted that cocaine was his drug of choice and that he was in an open relationship with his wife.

Brickz’ lawyer‚ Piet du Plessis argued for a sentence of 10 years and nothing more.

“He is human like all of us. He has his mistakes. Court must take into consideration whether he is the kind of person society should be protected against‚” he said.

The case is continues.

