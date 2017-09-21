Thu Sep 21 13:30:09 SAST 2017

Mags Shivanda rolling in the digital advert world 2017-09-21 12:55:18.0 | Xolile Mtshazo | Mags Shivanda, founder and owner of Digital Shero, rolls successfully in the highly competitive space of innovative digital marketing.

Entrepreneur Mags Shivanda, managing director of Digital Shero, an innovative digital advertising and marketing company.

Digital Shero is a start-up that is part of the modern age of digital advertising. It provides innovative digital solutions to both small and big brands.

The media and marketing company works with renowned brands such as Pepsi, Simba, Lays, Maneng Consulting and Thermaire Investments, among others.

After only two years of being on her own, Shivanda said she is content with the success of her venture.

"I started as an intern, working for different companies in marketing and advertising for ten years until 2015 when I felt I needed to go it alone," said Shivanda.

She worked at Kagiso Media in the radio advertising division during her internship in 2007. When her six months contract lapsed, it was extended for three months.

She then moved to Cosmopolitan magazine.

Shivanda was head-hunted by black advertising company Thumb Tribe while working for #AdTechAfrica.

"My feeling was maybe I could do this. I thought, if there are people succeeding out there, it can be done.

"I didn't need a budget or a lot of capital, even office space. What I needed was a laptop and the internet," she said.

Digital Shero does everything related to innovative ways of advertising and marketing from TV commercials to cellphone pop-up adverts.

"I registered the business in 2015 and started small, working from home. As soon as I got more clients, I realised I needed more office space and moved to Bryanston."

Bryanston, north of Joburg, is the hub of the innovative digital industry where the big players are based.

"Fortunately for me I had the privilege of working with heads of companies, directors and managers from the time I came out of university. They control budgets.

"They recommended me and also became my clients, they gave me business. My first client was a solar panel company while the biggest has been Pepsi Cola, whose head of digital once told me he understood my predicament. They gave me a marketing and advertising contract," Shivanda said.

It has not been smooth sailing though for Shivanda.

"Imagine being used to earning a salary for 10 years and suddenly everything dries up? I got discouraged at times, but my husband has been an inspiration. He has been pushing me, encouraging me to keep going," she added.

Shivanda is grateful to the South African Breweries' (SAB) Lerumo Entrepreneur Development Programme which develops women's small businesses to be sustainable and in turn create jobs.

"Seed Academy, another mentoring programme, sent my financials to SAB Lerumo and I was recommended for the programme. The programme really taught me how to personally handle the financial side of my business."

At SAB Lerumo, Shivanda was among the Top 10 candidates and immediately got a contract in the programme's supply chain management division.

Shivanda employs three support staff and has technology support teams in Bloemfontein and Cape Town.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.