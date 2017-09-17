Sun Sep 17 11:01:31 SAST 2017

ZCC bishop faces arrest 2017-09-17 10:30:13.0 | Ngwako Malatji | Aggrieved branches of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) in Botswana are heading to the High Court of Botswana to have their leader Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane arrested and the church sanctioned for contempt of court.

Picture credit: Sydney Seshibedi

Isaih Sekai of Selibe-Phikwe F005, Scara Naphtalie Gideon of Mahalapye F038, Mbuziwa Toteng of Aerodrome F022, Boyboy Motsilenyane of Phase II CF014 and Emmanuel Mozingwane of Maun F010 claim that the church and Lekganyane have violated an interim order they obtained on July 17 which prevented the church and its Botswana leaders from, among others, merging their branches.

The church wanted to merge the branches and make them use one book to record all its transactions.

But the branches refused and interdicted the church from doing so in the high court sitting in Lobatse.

The order decreed that ZCC and its leaders in the neighbouring country of South Africa must appear in court on November 8 to explain why the temporary order should not be made final.

