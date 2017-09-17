Sun Sep 17 12:32:33 CAT 2017

Comic Tats Nkonzo dodges paying for his booze after awards 2017-09-17 11:08:23.0 | Xolile Mtshazo | TV personality and funnyman Tats Nkonzo turned the Savanna Comic Awards after-party into a not-so-funny episode when he allegedly refused to pay for booze.

Picture credit: SIBONGILE NGALWA

The drama unfolded in the wee hours of Sunday morning at Gold Reef City Casino's Barnyard Theatre.

Theatre manager Dewald Wessels, his two assistants, bouncers and security personnel were called in to force Nkonzo to fork out money for the dop he drank without permission.

Wessels confirmed that Nkonzo and his partner helped themselves to a bottle of vodka at the bar counter, filling their glasses and dashing it with coke, all under the glare of CCTV cameras.

