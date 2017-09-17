Sun Sep 17 15:34:32 CAT 2017

ANCYL member and businessman Sive Nombembe killed in accident 2017-09-17 14:11:44.0 | Malibongwe Dayimani | Eastern Cape businessman and ANC Youth League member Sive Nombembe was killed in a horrific car crash in the early hours of Saturday outside East London.

Picture credit: Facebook

According to police spokesman Captain Nkosikho Mzuku‚ the accident happened between Komga and East London.

Nombembe‚ 31‚ was killed when his Mercedes-Benz collided head on with a truck.

An unnamed 32-year-old man believed to be Nombembe’s friend also died in the same accident‚ Mzuku said. He was travelling with Nombembe from the direction of Mthatha towards East London.

Mzuku said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated by the Blue Water police. “The cause of the accident is still unknown. Investigation continues.”

Two occupants of the truck were uninjured.

Meanwhile‚ the ANC in the Eastern Cape has expressed shock and sadness following Nombembe’s death who was also a Progressive Youth in Business member.

ANC provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane said Nombembe would be remembered for his efforts to improve the lives of the poor people. “His energy will be remembered in the party and in business‚ as young as he was‚ he was very responsible and progressive.”

Mabuyane said Nombembe would be missed by his wife and children whom he adored and lived for.

At the time of his death Nombembe was a subject of an investigation by the Hawks over allegations of a fraudulent business deal with Mnquma Municipality. Former Mnquma municipal manager Sindile Tantsi‚ who also died in an accident earlier this year‚ was implicated in the alleged fraud.

The Dispatch reported in February about Tantsi’s links to Nombembe‚ whose company Big Event Boy (Pty) Ltd‚ was paid R10-million for supplying black plastic bags. The company won the tender to supply the municipality with refuse bags two years ago.

