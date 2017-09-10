Sun Sep 10 13:45:30 SAST 2017

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma a key player in president's fightback plan 2017-09-10 12:51:49.0 | Mzilikazi Wa Afrika‚ Qaanitah Hunter‚ Thabo Mokone And Jan-Jan Joubert | A major cabinet shake-up seems imminent as details emerge of the influence of controversial figures over President Jacob Zuma‚ the Sunday Times reported.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, seen here in a happy mood with President Jacob Zuma, has been declared undesirable for the position of next ANC president by the party's leader in Polokwane Photo: Simphiwe Nkwali

The announcement that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will be sworn in as a member of parliament has revived talk — which started soon after the failed no-confidence vote — that Zuma plans to make changes to his cabinet‚ the newspaper said.

It quoted insiders as saying there is an expectation that Zuma may appoint Dlamini-Zuma to the position of minister of higher education as relations with the incumbent‚ Blade Nzimande‚ were at an all-time low.

It is believed the plan is for Dlamini-Zuma to be the one to announce free education at tertiary level‚ to win over voters. Zuma is sitting on the Heher commission report on free education that was finalised last month‚ Sunday Times said.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.