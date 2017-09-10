Sun Sep 10 13:45:25 SAST 2017

Modise church split - New branch points to likely split of IPHC church 2017-09-10 12:32:18.0 | Aubrey Mothombeni | The International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) has allegedly split into two following unholy internal fights over the leadership of the church.

Leonard Modise and lawyer Emmanuel Lekgau who says the Modises are united behind his client Tshepiso as the new church leader.

So intense is the fight that church branches across the country are shutting down as members are forced to take sides in the leadership squabble of the popular church.

On top of the ongoing legal battle, members have pitted Tshepiso Modise against his younger brother Leonard by opening a new church in his name in Lenasia, south of Joburg.

The IPHC, one of Africa's biggest churches with more than 3million members, was founded and led by the Modise family since 1962 but was rocked by infighting since the death of its leader Glayton Modise in February last year.

Now, pending a high court battle over the control of the church by two warring factions, a new church has sprung up, established by a group purported to be close to Glayton's second-born son, Leonard.

