Makhosi Khoza unbothered about disciplinary hearing outcome 2017-09-10 12:59:43.0 | Neo Goba | ANC MP Makhosi Khoza‚ who faces a disciplinary hearing on Sunday for not toeing the party line‚ is unbothered about the outcome.

Picture credit: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Lindile Mbontsi

“Whatever outcome I’ll accept with both hands and be free to exercise my constitutional right to moral conscience‚” she posted on Facebook on Sunday.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal slapped her with two counts of ill-discipline in July for statements she made in four Facebook posts on July 7‚ 20 (two posts) and 21‚ as well as for remarks she made on July 18 at the Conference for the Future of South Africa in Johannesburg‚ which was organised by Save SA.

“If we disagree on this fundamental point of convergence I have no business to be in that organisation because that which has bound us for 35 years has been broken. I shall never trade truth with a job‚ position‚ brand or anything‚” a defiant Khoza further said.

She has in the past argued that the party’s constitution provides that disciplinary proceedings may not be used as a means of stifling debate or denying members their basic democratic rights

The former provincial ANC spokeswomen said despite not agreeing with the nature of the charges‚ she will appear before the disciplinary hearing although she is not confident that it will be a fair process.

Khoza who has since been receiving death threats‚ said she is grateful for being able to determine between right and wrong and nobody can deter her from that.

“None can take this away from me. I am more determined than yesterday. I cannot be silenced. My people have been suffering for centuries. They continue suffering because good men and women keep quiet and tolerate mediocrity. I refuse and am ready to pay whatever price‚” Khoza stated.

Khoza‚ along with MPs Mathole Motshekga‚ Pravin Gordhan‚ Mondli Gungubele and Derek Hanekom‚ was among those who‚ ahead of the secret vote on the August 8 no-confidence motion in President Jacob Zuma‚ had stated that they would vote according to their conscience and with the opposition rather than toe the party line‚

Khoza‚ a known strong critic of Zuma‚ was unceremoniously fired last month as the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration after a breakdown of trust between herself and the party.

However‚ she was redeployed to the portfolio committee on economic development last week.

