Drugs suspected in model’s bizarre suicide - Pirates captain’s bank card found in her handbag 2017-09-10 10:32:10.0 | Batlile Phaladi, Ngwako Malatji and Amos Mananyetso | Gauteng model Lebogang Domenic Mathuloe might have been high on drugs when she stabbed herself to death in the early hours of Monday morning at the exclusive Pecanwood Golf Estate in Hartbeespoort, North West.

It is alleged that trouble started after she stormed out of a bedroom she was sharing with the owner of the house wearing only a vest and panties.

These startling details came to light during an intense investigation by Sunday World on the circumstances surrounding Mathuloe's death.

Multiple sources including eyewitnesses, police officers, security guards and residents painted a picture of an extraordinary suicide that took place in public in the quiet gated golf estate nestled in the resort town.

North West police spokesman Sabata Mokgwabone said: "Investigation regarding the death of Lebogang Mathuloe is under way. At this stage we are investigating a case of inquest based on allegations that Lebogang stabbed herself several times with a knife early on Monday.

"We are unable to disclose the information you want because it is part of the evidence that will be presented before the court. Regarding drugs, two males who were in the company of Lebogang and another lady, were arrested for possession of drugs [dagga]. The pair has already paid admission of guilt fines."

