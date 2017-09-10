Sun Sep 10 12:14:25 SAST 2017

Bob Mabena 'moers' wife's old classmate 2017-09-10 11:31:14.0 | Aubrey Mothombeni | Veteran radio broadcaster and MSG Afrika head of programming Bob Mabena is a wanted man.

Bob Mabena and wife Eucharist. Picture credit: Mabuti Kali.

Mabena allegedly assaulted Thabo Arthur Khuduge, an old friend of his wife Eucharist Hadebe. This was after Khuduge allegedly joked about him dating Hadebe while they were in high school.

It appears that Khuduge, 37, did not take the beating he endured at the hands of Mabena and his friend as a joke as he reported the matter to the police.

Now Midrand police officers are investigating a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm against Mabena and his friend for the incident that happened in the wee hours of last Sunday morning.

According to a police affidavit deposed by Khuduge, Mabena, 48, and his friend, who was not known to Khuduge, punched, pushed and kicked him while at Shaguma restaurant in Midrand.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.