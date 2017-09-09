Sat Sep 09 15:00:55 SAST 2017

It’s official‚ Dlamini-Zuma is heading for Parliament 2017-09-09 13:29:55.0 | Thabo Mokone | ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will be sworn in as an MP next week.

The office of ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu said Dlamini-Zuma would take up the seat in the National Assembly left vacant by Pule Mabe‚ who stepped down last week.

“We’ve written to the speaker’s office and we are waiting for the speaker’s office to inform us of the date of the swearing in‚” said Mthembu’s spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli.

“We’ve received notification from the office of the ANC secretary general [Gwede Mantashe] that she would be replacing comrade Pule Mabe.”

Mantashe confirmed that Dlamini-Zuma will be deployed to Parliament.

“She is going to be sworn in as an MP. You must remember she was in the top 20‚” Mantashe said‚ after delivering a memorial lecture on former ANC president Oliver Tambo in KwaThema‚ Ekurhuleni‚ on Friday afternoon.

Mantashe said that when Dlamini-Zuma was serving as African Union (AU) Commission chairperson‚ the ANC kept her on the list of people drawn up by the party for a place in Parliament.

“On her return‚ we could not put her in immediately because we can only change our lists in September‚” Mantashe said.

Dlamini-Zuma’s AU term officially ended in March.

Former Rustenburg mayor Matthew Wolmarans is also be sworn in next week.

He will fill the seat left vacant by controversial former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe.

Wolmarans was sentenced to 20 years in jail in July 2012 for the murder of councillor Moss Phakoe in Rustenburg on March 14 2009.

The conviction was overturned by a full Bench of the high court in Mahikeng in June 2014. – Additional reporting by Neo Goba

