Mon Sep 04 16:46:36 SAST 2017

Thieves break into communications minister Ayanda Dlodlo's house 2017-09-04 15:34:15.0 | Bafana Nzimande | Minister of Communications Ayanda Dlodlo’s house was broken into along with four others in the Victoria-Norwood area in Johannesburg this morning.

Picture credit: Martin Rhodes

At this moment it is not yet clear if anyone was in the house at the time of the incident or what was stolen.

Department of Communication spokeswoman Pheliswa Sebati confirmed the incident.

“An intruder gained entrance into Minister Ayanda Dlodlo’s residence in Johannesburg. The Ministry would like to assure the nation that minister Dlodlo and her family are safe and unharmed.

“The minister has reported the matter to the police and the investigation is underway‚” Sebati said.

Police spokesman Vish Naidoo confirmed the break-in and said he was still verifying details.

According to Naidoo‚ nothing was stolen but another source close to the situation said electronic items were stolen.

