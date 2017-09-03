Sun Sep 03 15:00:26 CAT 2017

SABC battles to keep Hlaudi from millions 2017-09-03 13:17:23.0 | Aubrey Mothombeni | The SABC and its former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng are at loggerheads again, this time over his pension payout and payment for his leave days.

Picture credit: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

The SABC's interim board has been scrambling behind the scenes to withhold Motsoeneng's pension funds and his outstanding leave days.

So hot is the battle that the SABC filed an urgent application at the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg seeking to interdict its own pension fund from authorising Motsoeneng's pension benefits payment, stating that it had a damages claim of about R11-million in unlawful payments made to him.

