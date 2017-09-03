Sun Sep 03 11:58:29 SAST 2017

More legal woes for ZCC, Bishop 2017-09-03 10:41:35.0 | Ngwako Malatji | The Zion Christian Church and its leader Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane have a new chapter in their growing Bible of legal woes.

Picture credit: Sydney Seshibedi

This after its Botswana branch labelled Lekganyane a liar and interdicted him and the church from hauling them before a disciplinary hearing or expelling them from the church.

The Tlokweng branch, represented by 17 members, obtained the interdict from the High Court of Botswana sitting in Lobatse two weeks ago.

Africa's biggest church, headquartered in Moria outside Polokwane, Limpopo, wanted to take the 17 members to a hearing after accusing them of performing unorthodox church rituals, wearing a uniform different to others and taking the church to court for refusing to comply with their demands.

Attempts to solicit comment from church spokesman Emmanuel Motolla drew a blank as he ignored phone calls and text messages.

