Gospel choir sued for R1m over breach of contract 2017-09-03 12:56:29.0 | Ngwako Malatji and Amos Mananyetso | Revered gospel choir Barorisi Ba Morena has been slapped with a R1-million lawsuit by companies owned by SABC news presenter Mpho Tsedu and the late record company owner Melvin Khumalo.

Barorisi Ba Morena clap and tap gospel choir is being sued for breach of contract. / Supplied

Tsedu and Khumalo's companies Mpho Tsedu Production and Gazaza Music took the award-winning ensemble to the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg on Friday for a breach of a contract they entered into eight years ago.

Tsedu declined to comment.

"Don't drag my name into things that have nothing to do with me," he said.

Barorisi Ba Morena, who belong to Jacobs Saviours Church in Naledi, Soweto, could not be reached for comment at the time of going to press.

According to court papers seen by Sunday World, the popular gospel group signed an exclusive artist agreement with Tsedu and Khumalo's companies on August 14 2009 to record three albums and a DVD for them.

