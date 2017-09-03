Sun Sep 03 11:58:24 SAST 2017

Cyril Ramaphosa speaks out: I’m not a blesser‚ but I did have an affair 2017-09-03 10:39:41.0 | Mzilikazi Wa Afrika | Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a dramatic confession about an extramarital affair‚ as he moves to clear his name amid signs of a dirty tricks campaign to derail his bid for the ANC presidency.

Picture credit: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday Times yesterday‚ Ramaphosa said the affair‚ with a Limpopo doctor had ended eight years ago.

“I had a relationship with only one person and it ended. I dealt with it with my wife. We now have a professional relationship.”

The doctor was not available for comment late yesterday.

