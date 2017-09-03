Sun Sep 03 10:27:25 SAST 2017

'Bonang would attack me after drinking' - Euphonik fights restraint order 2017-09-03 09:42:33.0 | Ngwako Malatji | House music disc spinner DJ Euphonik claims that his then girlfriend Bonang Matheba had been beating him up in a series of alcohol-fuelled attacks after accusing him of cheating on her.

Picture credit: Simon Mathebula.

He also claimed that Matheba would cut her wrists with a knife and when she started bleeding, would call the police and lie that he assaulted her.

Euphonik, real name Themba Nkosi, dropped the bombshell in a replying affidavit he deposed at the Randburg Magistrate's Court when opposing Bonang's application for a permanent protection order against him in 2012.

Bonang angered her fans when she dropped the assault charges and her application for a permanent restraint order against Euphonik.

It appears Euphonik's allegations of physical abuse at the hands of Queen B were said to be part of the reasons why the popular TV and radio diva dropped the charges.

This is the first time the shocking details of what Euphonik told the court emerge.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.