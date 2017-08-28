Mon Aug 28 15:45:30 CAT 2017

Thembisa finds love on OPW 2017-08-28 14:35:25.0 | Emmanuel Tjiya | Presenter Thembisa Mdoda is getting ready to bid farewell to the reality TV show, Our Perfect Wedding, after two years.

Picture credit: Veli Nhlapo.

Mdoda revealed that the show not only brought her stardom, awards and critical acclaim, but she also found love on the show.

"It's the most cliched thing you will ever hear. I found love on Our Perfect Wedding. We are happy and planning a future together," Mdoda shared.

"It's a beautiful thing. He's a great guy, and for me to find someone in the space that I work in and who I totally fell in love with is amazing."

Mdoda was the big winner at the inaugural DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards on Saturday night. She scooped Best Presenter and Ultimate Viewers' Choice.

"What an incredible way to end the journey. These past two years have been a roller-coaster, but I've had the time of my life," Mdoda said.

