'Frenemies' Bonang, Somizi set for legal spat over book - Euphonik also joins fray 2017-08-27 09:49:56.0 | Ngwako Malatji and Amos Mananyetso | TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo escalated his war against his frenemy Bonang "Queen B" Matheba to the next level when he ordered her to expunge his name from her doomed book or else ...

Mhlongo has been joined by Matheba's bitter ex-boyfriend DJ Euphonik who also ordered the former Metro FM presenter to remove his name from her book or face legal consequences.

The latest developments come hot on the heels of the book Bonang From A To B being taken off the shelves by Exclusive Books after readers complained of typo and grammar errors in it.

But the no-nonsense Matheba told the duo to voetsek and warned them to refrain from curtailing her freedom of expression.

Somizi's spokesman Thato Matuka confirmed that the choreographer had instructed Queen B to remove his name from her tome because it was pregnant with lies about him.

