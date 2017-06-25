Sun Jun 25 10:51:02 SAST 2017

Pabi Moloi sets police on baby daddy 2017-06-25 09:50:50.0 | Aubrey Mothombeni | TV and radio personality Pabi Moloi has set police on her baby daddy over claims that he violated the protection order she obtained against him.

However, the case appears to have opened a can of worms for the couple, after the baby daddy and ex-fiancé Ruan Adams allegedly told police that Moloi was involved in insurance fraud.

The SABC3 Trending SA co-host opened the case against Adams at Midrand police station last Thursday, claiming that Adams was blackmailing her via SMSes. Adams allegedly handed himself over to the police on the same day and he was scheduled to appear at the Midrand Magistrate's Court last Monday for violating terms of the protection order.

However, Sunday World understands that Adams was released that Monday as police could not locate the warrant of arrest in the police docket.

