Award-winning muso's relative raped at home by her friend's uncle

An award-winning singer and songwriter has been left heart-broken after a relative was raped last week.

A case of rape has been opened at the Sandton police station, a day after June 16, Youth Day. The acclaimed muso, however, declined to speak about the incident.

Sandton police spokesman Constable David Mothapo confirmed that a case was opened and the suspect was arrested.

"A case of rape was opened at the station on Saturday," said Mothapo. He said the suspect was arrested while at the Taboo night club in Sandton.

Mothapo said the suspect was detained at the station and appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, and the case was postponed to tomorrow.

