Fri Jun 23 17:53:43 SAST 2017

Arthur: 'I wouldn't like someone else to hurt any of my daughters' 2017-06-23 16:51:49.0 | Tshisalive | In the wake of assault allegations leveled against him‚ kwaito veteran Arthur Mafokate has opened up about raising three daughters.

Arthur has made headlines over the past two weeks after his girlfriend Cici laid charges of common assault against him.

During an interview with Drum magazine‚ Arthur shared details about his role as a father to three daughters and made reference to the allegations.

“I’m raising girls and they require a lot of love. And because I’m raising girls‚ I see the woman I’m with as someone else’s daughter. I would not like someone else to hurt any of my daughters‚” he said.

Arthur described the allegations as the “hardest thing” that he’s gone through.

“I look at the reports and it’s as if they’re talking about someone else. It’s just not me- I’m not an abuser‚ I’m not abusive‚” he told the publication.

Meanwhile‚ earlier this week Cici confirmed to TshisaLIVE that she had no intention of dropping the charges against Arthur. This after rumours that she planned to‚ began doing the rounds among well-placed industry sources.

“I refute claims that myself and Mr Arthur Mafokate have kissed and made up. I also refute claims that I have dropped the assault charges against Arthur. As far as I know‚ the charges against Arthur are still pending and I have no intention of dropping them‚” she said in a statement.

Arthur also told TshisaLIVE that he was not aware of any changes to the case.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed that Arthur was arrested on charges of common assault and the matter is currently being investigated.

