Deceased MEC salary due to her - Stan Mathabatha 2017-06-21 10:58:40.0 | Aubrey Mothombeni | Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha says the alleged pay cheque received by deceased MEC for agriculture Joy Matshoge was actually what was due to her.

In a statement issued by his office, Mathabatha dismissed as false allegations that Matshoge received her salary for six months after her death.

Mathabatha had instructed the director-general in his office, Nape Nchabeleng, to investigate the allegations. Matshoge died in a car crash while driving alone in Limpopo in June last year. At the time of her death, Matshoge earned an annual salary of R1.8-million.

"The alleged last pay cheque was actually what was due to her and somebody or certain people thought they had found a scoop and then blew it out of proportion.

"The department has since apologised to the family for the false alarm and unfounded allegations," the statement read.

Sunday World had reported that current MEC for agriculture Mapula Mokaba-Phukwana had blown the whistle about the allegations to Limpopo legislature's standing committee on public accounts chairwoman Snowy Kennedy-Monyemoratho after she stumbled upon a pay slip for November bearing the names of the deceased MEC.

Mokaba-Phukwana had alleged that her predecessor received a salary for six months after her death. She also alleged that Matshoge not only received her salary but also ordered expensive dishes to the tune of R68000 in August last year, two months after her death.

Kennedy-Monyemoratho confirmed at the time that she was informed of the matter by Mokaba-Phukwana. She told Sunday World they could not deal with the matter as it was within the MEC's powers to institute an internal investigation and involve law-enforcement agencies to help investigate the allegations.

"The MEC brought the matter to us, but we could not interrogate it because we only deal with AG [auditor-general] reports. We advised the MEC to institute an investigation as the matter falls within her powers to investigate or even call the Hawks because the allegations were very serious," she said.

On allegations of posthumous salary payments, Kennedy-Monyemoratho had said: "If it's true, the department must recoup the money because the continuation to draw salary was 'fraud' by those using the MEC's name to steal from the department."

This week, Press Ombudsman Johan Retief dismissed a complaint by Matshoge's husband Chesane that he was not given a right of reply to the story.

Chesane had also complained about the publication of a picture of his wife's casket, saying it was not in the public interest and that the newspaper disrespected her privacy and dignity.

However, Retief ruled that the matter was in the public interest as Matshoge was a public official.

Visit www.presscouncil.org.za for the full ruling.

