Mon Jun 19 12:18:56 SAST 2017

Sundowns coach's marriage on rocks 2017-06-19 11:57:54.0 | Ngwako Malatji | Mamelodi Sundowns development coach Mike Manzini's marriage is allegedly in the relegation zone.

Manzini and his wife are understood to be going through a rough patch and the final whistle may be blown against their 17-year love match soon.

This after Manzini confronted her, asking her why she was smelling of an expensive man's perfume when she came home late from work one night earlier this year.

Manzini's wife declined to discuss the allegations with us.

"I don't know what you are talking about; I don't discuss my private life in public, so I won't comment," she said.

Manzini confirmed that his marriage was limping but refused to further discuss the matter with us.

"Like any other couple, we have our own challenges but I cannot divulge them in public. I wouldn't want to confirm or deny the things you have mentioned, but we will find a way of resolving our issues," he said.

A family friend, who didn't want to be named for fear of victimisation, alleged the love match was approaching full time.

The friend said the problem started when Manzini phoned his wife recently and told her that he was going to play a Masters Game with his friends. But the game was cancelled at the eleventh hour and according to the source, the retired footie went back home early without telling his wife.

"Normally Manzini would return home late at night. He said his wife thought she would arrive home before him. When it was getting dark, he phoned to check on her whereabouts but she didn't pick up.

"When she finally answered she told him that she was with her friend, who is known to him, having drinks at Mugg & Bean and that she was coming home soon," the friend said.

"When she returned, Manzini stood close to her and he was greeted by the aura of a man's perfume. He asked her why she was smelling of a man's perfume but she told him she didn't know what he was talking about."

The friend said that a few days later Manzini phoned his wife's friend, who told him that she never had a meeting with his wife as claimed.

"The friend told Mike that the last time they met was during the funeral of her father, which was three months ago.

"He was hopping mad and confronted her and she apologised. She changed the story and said she went to see her clients near the Gautrain station in Centurion," said the friend.

