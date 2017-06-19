Mon Jun 19 13:49:56 SAST 2017

Public protector orders SIU to recover R1.125bn from Absa 2017-06-19 13:06:10.0 | Ernest Mabuza | Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has recommended that government take legal action to recover misappropriated public funds unlawfully given to Absa Bank in the amount of R1.125bn.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane as the new Public Protector. His office released a statement earlier Thursday morning, announcing the appointment. The decision was made on the recommendation of the National Assembly, Mkhwebane will serve for a period of seven years with effect from 15 October 2016. Pic: Moeletsi Mabe

Mkhwebane made this finding concerning Absa on its role in the purchase of Bankorp in 1992.

In January a leaked provisional report from the Public Protector’s office recommended that Absa pay R2.25-billion to the fiscus for an unlawful apartheid-era bank bailout.

Absa had submitted that there was a misunderstanding on the part of the Public Protector of the contracts that were signed between Absa and the Reserve Bank after Absa had bought Bankorp.

In her final report issued on Monday‚ Mkhwebane referred the matter to the Special Investigating Unit to approach President Jacob Zuma to reopen and amend a proclamation published in 1998 in order to recover misappropriated public funds unlawfully given to Absa.

She said the correct amount of the illegal gift granted to Bankorp Limited/Absa Bank was R1.125bn.

“Two investigations into the matter established that the financial aid given to Bankorp Limited/Absa Bank was irregular.”

