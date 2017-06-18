Sun Jun 18 13:33:45 SAST 2017

SABC kicks sports vets to the curb 2017-06-18 12:59:02.0 | Aubrey Mothombeni | The troubled SABC has this week permanently unplugged the microphones of four top sports presenters and analysts in the public broadcaster's biggest cull yet.

Veteran sports analysts David Kekana, Christopher Bongo and Coudjoe Amankwaa, as well as presenter Lindani Mbense, were given two weeks' notice and served with letters during a meeting on Wednesday.

Sunday World understands that the meeting was not short of drama as Kekana and Mbense refused to sign.

It is understood that the two sports broadcasters, who have each been with the SABC for more than 15 years, have threatened legal action.

As a result, Kekana has secured the services of former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba's lawyer Claudio Bolo to challenge the SABC's decision to fire him.

Kekana told Sunday World that his attorney had already furnished the public broadcaster with a letter stating their dissatisfaction with the decision.

"My matter is very complex and my lawyer Claudio Bolo of BBM Attorneys has written a letter to the SABC about the issue," Kekana said.

